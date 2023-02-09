Which Institutions Own Shares In Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)?

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is 5.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.78 and a high of $43.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRGO stock was last observed hovering at around $36.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.0% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 14.29% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.00, the stock is -2.16% and 4.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -3.99% off its SMA200. PRGO registered -2.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.40%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.35%, and is -4.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $4.83B and $4.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.95. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.96% and -18.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perrigo Company plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -401.70% this year

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.60M, and float is at 133.29M with Short Float at 4.25%.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Quinn Grainne, the company’s EVP, Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Quinn Grainne sold 2,368 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $31.65 per share for a total of $74947.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9118.0 shares.

Perrigo Company plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Farrington Thomas (EVP and CIO) sold a total of 2,259 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $37.23 per share for $84103.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PRGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Farrington Thomas (EVP and CIO) disposed off 24,485 shares at an average price of $37.13 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO).

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -4.36% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -13.57% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -13.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.