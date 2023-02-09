Which Institutions Own Shares In PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)?

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) is 2.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.46 and a high of $17.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLBY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 29.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.82, the stock is -8.21% and -13.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -3.42% at the moment leaves the stock -46.24% off its SMA200. PLBY registered -81.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.60%.

The stock witnessed a 9.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.43%, and is -6.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.44% over the week and 11.03% over the month.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has around 781 employees, a market worth around $161.22M and $294.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.63% and -83.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.20%).

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PLBY Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -765.70% this year

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.89M, and float is at 40.25M with Short Float at 16.88%.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beuting Florus, the company’s CAO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Beuting Florus sold 744 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $2.87 per share for a total of $2135.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56770.0 shares.

PLBY Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Kohn Bernhard L III (CEO & President) sold a total of 151,617 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $3.27 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.43 million shares of the PLBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Kohn Bernhard L III (CEO & President) disposed off 133,516 shares at an average price of $3.64 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 1,578,049 shares of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY).