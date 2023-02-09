Which Institutions Own Shares In Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)?

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) is 1.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.15 and a high of $16.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRMW stock was last observed hovering at around $15.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.21% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 7.12% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.79, the stock is 2.48% and 1.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 11.63% off its SMA200. PRMW registered -2.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.75%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.66%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has around 9230 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $2.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.88. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.96% and -4.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 98.00% this year

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.12M, and float is at 155.63M with Short Float at 0.72%.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Insider Activity

A total of 191 insider transactions have happened at Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 126 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOWDEN JEREMY S G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOWDEN JEREMY S G sold 90,463 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $16.12 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.27 million shares.

Primo Water Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that FOWDEN JEREMY S G (Director) sold a total of 3,760 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $16.00 per share for $60159.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.27 million shares of the PRMW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, STANBROOK STEVEN P (Director) acquired 13,358 shares at an average price of $13.09 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 86,533 shares of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW).