Who are the Institutional Holders in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)?

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is 15.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.58 and a high of $75.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AOS stock was last observed hovering at around $66.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.24% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -20.38% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.21, the stock is 5.56% and 9.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 14.48% off its SMA200. AOS registered -10.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.80%.

The stock witnessed a 7.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.34%, and is -5.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $10.31B and $3.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.56 and Fwd P/E is 18.44. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.14% and -12.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A. O. Smith Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.40% this year

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.20M, and float is at 121.05M with Short Float at 5.41%.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kempken Daniel L, the company’s SVP – Strategy & Corp. Dev. SEC filings show that Kempken Daniel L sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $68.35 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8344.0 shares.

A. O. Smith Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Carver Samuel M. (SVP – Global Operations) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $69.65 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1154.0 shares of the AOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Rajendra Ajita G (Director) disposed off 39,100 shares at an average price of $71.02 for $2.78 million. The insider now directly holds 39,196 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS).

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) that is -1.44% lower over the past 12 months. Trane Technologies plc (TT) is 16.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.