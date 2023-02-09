Who are the Institutional Holders in Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)?

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) is 13.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $17.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $15.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.56% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.36% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.47, the stock is -0.02% and 6.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -0.21% off its SMA200. DX registered -10.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.77%.

The stock witnessed a 4.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.49%, and is -2.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $786.30M and $86.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.04 and Fwd P/E is 11.24. Distance from 52-week low is 36.51% and -15.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynex Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.90% this year

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.64M, and float is at 52.69M with Short Float at 2.91%.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOSTON BYRON L, the company’s CEO and Co-CIO. SEC filings show that BOSTON BYRON L bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $11.61 per share for a total of $29025.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Dynex Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that BOSTON BYRON L (CEO and Co-CIO) bought a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $10.92 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the DX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Popenoe Smriti Laxman (President and Co-CIO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $15.50 for $31000.0. The insider now directly holds 124,526 shares of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX).