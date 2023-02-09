Who are the Institutional Holders in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)?

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) is 82.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.46 and a high of $12.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRNS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.5% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 39.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.25, the stock is 25.44% and 49.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 8.05% at the moment leaves the stock 31.75% off its SMA200. MRNS registered -36.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 32.54%.

The stock witnessed a 67.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.23%, and is 9.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 6.92% over the month.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) has around 113 employees, a market worth around $366.63M and $19.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.24% and -41.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-107.70%).

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.62M, and float is at 49.21M with Short Float at 2.87%.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fischer Seth H. Z., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fischer Seth H. Z. sold 1,018 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $6.54 per share for a total of $6658.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6026.0 shares.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Austin Charles (Director) sold a total of 1,073 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $6.49 per share for $6964.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5277.0 shares of the MRNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Ezickson Elan (Director) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $6.56 for $4920.0. The insider now directly holds 5,600 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS).

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) that is -77.50% lower over the past 12 months.