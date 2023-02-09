Who are the Institutional Holders in Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)?

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is 28.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.90 and a high of $14.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MWA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -25.64% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.82, the stock is 10.87% and 17.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 19.14% off its SMA200. MWA registered 6.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.32%.

The stock witnessed a 21.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.73%, and is 6.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $1.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.49 and Fwd P/E is 18.68. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.67% and -5.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mueller Water Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.80M, and float is at 153.48M with Short Float at 1.69%.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOKARZ MICHAEL T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TOKARZ MICHAEL T sold 4,189 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $11.34 per share for a total of $47519.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Mueller Water Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that THOMAS LYDIA W (Director) sold a total of 12,578 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $11.73 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the MWA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, HANSEN THOMAS J (Director) disposed off 12,578 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 82,088 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA).

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) that is trading 12.35% up over the past 12 months and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) that is 28.77% higher over the same period. Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is 4.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.