Who are the Institutional Holders in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX)?

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) is 82.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.48 and a high of $14.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRAX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -44.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.34, the stock is 2.87% and 42.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -3.34% at the moment leaves the stock 16.29% off its SMA200. PRAX registered -67.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.23%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 80.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.69%, and is -11.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.11% over the week and 14.03% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 193.24% and -70.50% from its 52-week high.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.90% this year

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.12M, and float is at 46.81M with Short Float at 4.57%.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mastrocola Lauren, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Mastrocola Lauren bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $1.93 per share for a total of $5775.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31391.0 shares.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Nemiroff Alex (General Counsel and Secretary) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $1.63 per share for $12225.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39347.0 shares of the PRAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Kelly Timothy Edwin (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.76 for $17650.0. The insider now directly holds 40,490 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX).

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moderna Inc. (MRNA) that is trading 2.54% up over the past 12 months and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) that is 28.97% higher over the same period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is 6.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.