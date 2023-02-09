Who are the Institutional Holders in Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)?

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) is -14.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $6.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VFF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.25 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 42.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is -14.70% and -23.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -52.36% off its SMA200. VFF registered -77.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.65%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -17.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.17%, and is 0.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $128.98M and $296.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.33% and -82.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Village Farms International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.50% this year

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.68M, and float is at 80.06M with Short Float at 5.40%.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A bought 54,212 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $1.11 per share for a total of $60240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.31 million shares.

Village Farms International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Henry John Patrick (Director) bought a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $1.04 per share for $46800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68500.0 shares of the VFF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Ruffini Stephen C (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.53 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 639,200 shares of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF).

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) that is -77.84% lower over the past 12 months.