Who is the Top Investor In A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)?

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) is -9.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.27 and a high of $19.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATEN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71%.

Currently trading at $15.03, the stock is -4.27% and -10.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -4.51% at the moment leaves the stock -2.91% off its SMA200. ATEN registered 7.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.80%.

The stock witnessed a -5.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.36%, and is -5.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) has around 590 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $273.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.94 and Fwd P/E is 18.28. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.49% and -24.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.30%).

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Analyst Forecasts

A10 Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 432.50% this year

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.88M, and float is at 67.41M with Short Float at 5.72%.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trivedi Dhrupad, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Trivedi Dhrupad sold 8,245 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $15.87 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

A10 Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that BRUENING MATTHEW P (EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg) sold a total of 1,777 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $15.87 per share for $28203.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ATEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Becker Brian (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,618 shares at an average price of $15.87 for $25680.0. The insider now directly holds 59,277 shares of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN).

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radware Ltd. (RDWR) that is trading -39.53% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 7.37% higher over the same period. Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is -10.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.