Who is the Top Investor In Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is 70.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.71 and a high of $37.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEHR stock was last observed hovering at around $36.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.12% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.69% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.69% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.34, the stock is 4.74% and 27.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -5.81% at the moment leaves the stock 104.84% off its SMA200. AEHR registered 181.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.74%.

The stock witnessed a 29.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.07%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $975.94M and $61.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.05 and Fwd P/E is 31.08. Profit margin for the company is 20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 411.77% and -8.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 493.80% this year

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.58M, and float is at 25.27M with Short Float at 16.15%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROSATI MARIO M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROSATI MARIO M sold 27,943 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $36.31 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98083.0 shares.

Aehr Test Systems disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that RICHMOND DONALD P. II (VP of Engineering) sold a total of 30,043 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $35.66 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the AEHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, ROSATI MARIO M (Director) disposed off 24,990 shares at an average price of $36.06 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 126,026 shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading -28.88% down over the past 12 months and Teradyne Inc. (TER) that is -5.78% lower over the same period. inTEST Corporation (INTT) is 34.74% up on the 1-year trading charts.