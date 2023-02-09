Who is the Top Investor In CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is -14.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.28 and a high of $79.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEIX stock was last observed hovering at around $62.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.03% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.02% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 26.11% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.42, the stock is -6.38% and -14.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing -11.26% at the moment leaves the stock -8.76% off its SMA200. CEIX registered 132.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.36%.

The stock witnessed a -5.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.96%, and is -1.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.32% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has around 1575 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $2.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.17 and Fwd P/E is 2.55. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.22% and -30.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CONSOL Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 357.60% this year

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.87M, and float is at 34.22M with Short Float at 4.41%.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brock James A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Brock James A sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $78.20 per share for a total of $39100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

CONSOL Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Brock James A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,314 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $78.08 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the CEIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Brock James A (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $75.33 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 476,834 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX).