Who is the Top Investor In Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)?

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) is 147.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.43 and a high of $4.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIXT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63%.

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is 70.68% and 94.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.44 million and changing -33.33% at the moment leaves the stock 73.83% off its SMA200. LIXT registered -36.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 49.64%.

The stock witnessed a 123.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 142.31%, and is 68.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 58.93% over the week and 21.54% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 191.67% and -74.55% from its 52-week high.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.50% this year

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.65M, and float is at 7.72M with Short Float at 0.96%.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by van der Baan Bastiaan Jeroen, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that van der Baan Bastiaan Jeroen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $4.90 per share for a total of $49000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Bernards Rene (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $0.51 per share for $7650.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the LIXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Bernards Rene (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.61 for $6100.0. The insider now directly holds 135,000 shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT).