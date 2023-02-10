A peek at Avista Corporation (AVA): Who has invested in It?

Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) is -11.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.72 and a high of $46.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVA stock was last observed hovering at around $40.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.18% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.16% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -23.19% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.42, the stock is -4.66% and -6.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -2.91% at the moment leaves the stock -4.76% off its SMA200. AVA registered -11.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.77%.

The stock witnessed a -6.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.76%, and is -6.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Avista Corporation (AVA) has around 1809 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $1.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.05 and Fwd P/E is 17.01. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.36% and -15.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Avista Corporation (AVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avista Corporation (AVA) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avista Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year

Avista Corporation (AVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.23M, and float is at 73.18M with Short Float at 3.32%.

Avista Corporation (AVA) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Avista Corporation (AVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KENSOK JAMES M, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that KENSOK JAMES M sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $41.29 per share for a total of $16516.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14766.0 shares.

Avista Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that MEYER DAVID J (Vice President) sold a total of 1,081 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $44.97 per share for $48613.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4664.0 shares of the AVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Christie Kevin J (Senior Vice President) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $43.27 for $30289.0. The insider now directly holds 17,583 shares of Avista Corporation (AVA).

Avista Corporation (AVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -2.21% down over the past 12 months and Black Hills Corporation (BKH) that is -4.70% lower over the same period. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is -6.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.