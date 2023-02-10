A peek at Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): Who has invested in It?

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is 7.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.43 and a high of $128.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRT stock was last observed hovering at around $109.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $118.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.44% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -5.47% lower than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.63, the stock is -1.37% and 1.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 4.33% off its SMA200. FRT registered -11.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.68%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.95%, and is -4.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has around 310 employees, a market worth around $8.90B and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.17 and Fwd P/E is 41.94. Profit margin for the company is 29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.69% and -15.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.70% this year

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.77M, and float is at 80.51M with Short Float at 2.10%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FAEDER DAVID W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FAEDER DAVID W bought 10,565 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $95.84 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23878.0 shares.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -1.95% down over the past 12 months and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) that is -11.24% lower over the same period. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is -9.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.