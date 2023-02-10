A peek at Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): Who has invested in It?

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is -4.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.97 and a high of $51.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MUR stock was last observed hovering at around $42.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.0% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.2% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.92, the stock is -3.66% and -4.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock 3.39% off its SMA200. MUR registered 30.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.99%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.89%, and is -1.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has around 696 employees, a market worth around $6.33B and $3.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.67 and Fwd P/E is 6.93. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.59% and -20.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 93.70% this year

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.45M, and float is at 147.50M with Short Float at 4.50%.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vaughan Paul D., the company’s Vice President & Controller. SEC filings show that Vaughan Paul D. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $41.30 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4716.0 shares.

Murphy Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that MIRELES THOMAS J (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $49.06 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39894.0 shares of the MUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Hambly Eric M (Executive Vice President) disposed off 37,000 shares at an average price of $50.38 for $1.86 million. The insider now directly holds 76,268 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 49.87% up over the past 12 months and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is 6.80% higher over the same period. Hess Corporation (HES) is 50.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.