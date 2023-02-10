A peek at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): Who has invested in It?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is 20.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.44 and a high of $352.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PH stock was last observed hovering at around $351.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $351.62, the stock is 9.06% and 15.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 25.47% off its SMA200. PH registered 15.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.33%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.50%, and is 4.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has around 55090 employees, a market worth around $43.54B and $17.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.31 and Fwd P/E is 16.53. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.59% and -0.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Analyst Forecasts

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.43M, and float is at 127.78M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Czaja Mark T, the company’s VP-Chief Tech&Innovation Off. SEC filings show that Czaja Mark T sold 430 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $351.70 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 507.0 shares.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Bracht Berend (VP & President-Motion Sys.) sold a total of 1,550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $346.55 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1740.0 shares of the PH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Hart Mark J (EVP-HR & External Affairs) disposed off 5,950 shares at an average price of $343.05 for $2.04 million. The insider now directly holds 10,969 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -10.68% down over the past 12 months and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is 2.40% higher over the same period. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is 10.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.