A peek at The Macerich Company (MAC): Who has invested in It?

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is 16.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.40 and a high of $17.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -64.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.14, the stock is 0.48% and 5.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 19.60% off its SMA200. MAC registered -16.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.02%.

The stock witnessed a 14.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.73%, and is -7.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

The Macerich Company (MAC) has around 639 employees, a market worth around $2.88B and $860.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.57% and -25.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

The Macerich Company (MAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Macerich Company (MAC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Macerich Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.30% this year

The Macerich Company (MAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.13M, and float is at 206.00M with Short Float at 6.49%.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at The Macerich Company (MAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zecchini Christopher J, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Zecchini Christopher J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $12.65 per share for a total of $25302.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7458.0 shares.

The Macerich Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Volk Kenneth (EVP, Business Development) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $7.58 per share for $75750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46924.0 shares of the MAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Kingsmore Scott W (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $7.54 for $30180.0. The insider now directly holds 36,310 shares of The Macerich Company (MAC).

The Macerich Company (MAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is trading -36.91% down over the past 12 months.