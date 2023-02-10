AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Volatility At 4.26%, Should You Add A Position?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is -5.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.31 and a high of $2555.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HKD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $9.43, the stock is -11.53% and -30.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -89.31% off its SMA200. HKD registered a loss of -95.67% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -29.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.85%, and is -6.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 9.54% over the month.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $196.96M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.94. Distance from 52-week low is 1.29% and -99.63% from its 52-week high.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Analyst Forecasts

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.05M, and float is at 20.92M with Short Float at 1.73%.