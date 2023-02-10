Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Volatility At 8.32%, Should You Add A Position?

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is 67.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.14 and a high of $22.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLBD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.13%.

Currently trading at $17.93, the stock is 20.92% and 40.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 29.93% at the moment leaves the stock 57.79% off its SMA200. BLBD registered 17.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.42%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 23.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.97%, and is 14.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.32% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) has around 1593 employees, a market worth around $599.58M and $800.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.52. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.30% and -18.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Analyst Forecasts

Blue Bird Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.90% this year

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.02M, and float is at 21.64M with Short Float at 2.79%.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yousif Paul, the company’s General Counsel & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Yousif Paul sold 3,720 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $20.75 per share for a total of $77190.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30420.0 shares.

Blue Bird Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Yousif Paul (General Counsel & Treasurer) sold a total of 1,525 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $21.25 per share for $32406.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30364.0 shares of the BLBD stock.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wabash National Corporation (WNC) that is trading 61.81% up over the past 12 months and Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) that is 41.10% higher over the same period. Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) is -8.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.