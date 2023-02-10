Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) is 5.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTHR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.82% off the consensus price target high of $1.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 21.82% higher than the price target low of $1.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.86, the stock is -7.46% and -3.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -23.54% off its SMA200. CTHR registered -54.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.01%.

The stock witnessed a -12.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.99%, and is -14.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $29.57M and $40.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.20. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.01% and -56.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.10% this year

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.43M, and float is at 25.04M with Short Float at 0.06%.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PETE CLINT J., the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that PETE CLINT J. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $0.87 per share for a total of $8680.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59500.0 shares.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that GOLDMAN NEAL I (Director) bought a total of 37,762 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $1.27 per share for $47958.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.12 million shares of the CTHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, GOLDMAN NEAL I (Director) acquired 40,898 shares at an average price of $1.34 for $54803.0. The insider now directly holds 1,080,000 shares of Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR).

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) that is trading -14.05% down over the past 12 months and Movado Group Inc. (MOV) that is -12.98% lower over the same period.