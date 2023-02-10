Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Volatility At 6.59%, Should You Add A Position?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) is 79.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $2.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTXR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 64.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.42, the stock is 9.99% and 25.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 32.07% off its SMA200. CTXR registered -2.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 35.24%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 53.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.54%, and is 4.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 9.57% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 1.48. Distance from 52-week low is 84.42% and -29.35% from its 52-week high.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Analyst Forecasts

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.15M, and float is at 133.82M with Short Float at 8.67%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -15.26% lower over the past 12 months.