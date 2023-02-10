Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) is 54.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $3.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOMA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -55.56% lower than the price target low of $0.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is 13.72% and 41.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.37 million and changing 40.40% at the moment leaves the stock -15.40% off its SMA200. DOMA registered -80.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.97%.

The stock witnessed a 68.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.43%, and is -6.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.86% over the week and 15.47% over the month.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) has around 2049 employees, a market worth around $195.86M and $481.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.97% and -81.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.90%).

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Doma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -486.80% this year

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.82M, and float is at 180.71M with Short Float at 3.74%.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simkoff Maxwell, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Simkoff Maxwell sold 39,763 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $0.77 per share for a total of $30419.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45.99 million shares.

Doma Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Simkoff Maxwell (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 33,361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $0.73 per share for $24387.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46.03 million shares of the DOMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Simkoff Maxwell (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 29,854 shares at an average price of $0.70 for $20928.0. The insider now directly holds 46,061,413 shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA).