Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is 16.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $11.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $10.42, the stock is -0.77% and 16.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 74.53% off its SMA200. MOMO registered 20.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 127.02%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 103.52%, and is -5.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has around 2051 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $1.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.55. Profit margin for the company is -24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.37% and -9.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.50%).

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hello Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -254.70% this year

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 195.51M, and float is at 144.04M with Short Float at 5.52%.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading -24.57% down over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is -4.03% lower over the same period. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is -26.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.