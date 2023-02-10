Here are the top Institutional holders of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) shares

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is 13.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.00 and a high of $49.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARGO stock was last observed hovering at around $29.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.63% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 2.63% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.21, the stock is 6.38% and 9.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -0.38% off its SMA200. ARGO registered -43.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.45%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.73%, and is 4.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) has around 1273 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $1.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.35. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.74% and -40.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.60% this year

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.01M, and float is at 33.13M with Short Float at 0.71%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) that is trading 14.65% up over the past 12 months and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) that is 32.99% higher over the same period. Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) is 24.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.