Here are the top Institutional holders of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) shares

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) is -63.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $2.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIVC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is -67.53% and -71.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.71 million and changing -53.66% at the moment leaves the stock -85.17% off its SMA200. TIVC registered -85.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.81%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -62.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.61%, and is -67.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.88% over the week and 16.94% over the month.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $2.05M and $1.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -48.51% and -91.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.70%).

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Analyst Forecasts

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.60% this year

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.68M, and float is at 6.66M with Short Float at 1.57%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.