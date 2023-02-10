Here are the top Institutional holders of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) shares

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is -3.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.73 and a high of $24.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSH stock was last observed hovering at around $21.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.17% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -9.68% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.84, the stock is -9.01% and -6.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 2.45% off its SMA200. VSH registered 2.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.17%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.70%, and is -14.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) has around 22800 employees, a market worth around $2.96B and $3.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.67 and Fwd P/E is 7.73. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.60% and -14.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.30% this year

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.89M, and float is at 140.78M with Short Float at 4.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZANDMAN MARC, the company’s Exec Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that ZANDMAN MARC sold 44,161 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $22.81 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35552.0 shares.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that PAUL GERALD (President and CEO) sold a total of 57,076 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $22.63 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the VSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Zilberman Raanan (Director) disposed off 27,299 shares at an average price of $21.08 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 24,671 shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH).

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is trading 28.47% up over the past 12 months. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is 8.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.