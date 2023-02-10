Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) is 12.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.57 and a high of $55.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIRC stock was last observed hovering at around $38.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.05% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -10.51% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.68, the stock is 3.39% and 6.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -3.88% off its SMA200. AIRC registered -25.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.69%.

The stock witnessed a 10.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.64%, and is -2.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $5.94B and $760.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.41 and Fwd P/E is 108.04. Distance from 52-week low is 15.22% and -30.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 473.10% this year

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.81M, and float is at 149.39M with Short Float at 2.00%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Murphy Devin Ignatius, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Murphy Devin Ignatius bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $39.50 per share for a total of $19750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8886.0 shares.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that O’Grady Matthew (Senior Vice President) bought a total of 543 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $46.04 per share for $24999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19540.0 shares of the AIRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Minix Joshua (Executive Vice President) acquired 548 shares at an average price of $45.54 for $24958.0. The insider now directly holds 548 shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC).