Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) is 25.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.54 and a high of $20.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHVN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.14% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 17.24% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.38, the stock is -5.20% and 7.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -3.92% at the moment leaves the stock 18.96% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 10.42% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.62%, and is -9.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.69% over the week and 8.06% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 213.72% and -15.51% from its 52-week high.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biohaven Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.16M, and float is at 58.16M with Short Float at 7.95%.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 99 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coric Vlad, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Coric Vlad bought 25,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $15.97 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.54 million shares.

Biohaven Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Coric Vlad (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $14.82 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the BHVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Coric Vlad (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 41,930 shares at an average price of $14.87 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 1,517,594 shares of Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN).