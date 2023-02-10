Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM) is 12.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.20 and a high of $14.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $8.29, the stock is 3.60% and 3.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -8.97% off its SMA200. CLM registered -42.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.11.

The stock witnessed a 4.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.13%, and is -0.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 4.43. Distance from 52-week low is 15.14% and -42.83% from its 52-week high.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Analyst Forecasts

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.57M, and float is at 204.51M with Short Float at 5.49%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.