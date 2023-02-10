Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Deere & Company (NYSE: DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is -4.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $283.81 and a high of $448.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DE stock was last observed hovering at around $407.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $479.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.9% off the consensus price target high of $582.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -12.09% lower than the price target low of $364.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $408.01, the stock is -2.65% and -4.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 8.86% off its SMA200. DE registered 4.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.79%.

The stock witnessed a -6.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.85%, and is 0.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Deere & Company (DE) has around 82200 employees, a market worth around $121.39B and $52.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.49 and Fwd P/E is 13.75. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.76% and -9.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Deere & Company (DE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deere & Company (DE) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deere & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.60% this year

Deere & Company (DE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 300.60M, and float is at 296.49M with Short Float at 0.90%.

Deere & Company (DE) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Deere & Company (DE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAMPBELL RYAN D, the company’s Pres, WWC&F and Pwr Systems. SEC filings show that CAMPBELL RYAN D sold 11,429 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $439.69 per share for a total of $5.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13147.0 shares.

Deere & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Howze Marc A (Sr Advisor, Office of Chairman) sold a total of 10,910 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $442.79 per share for $4.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17321.0 shares of the DE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Reed Cory J (Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag) disposed off 984 shares at an average price of $405.11 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 30,946 shares of Deere & Company (DE).

Deere & Company (DE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 22.22% up over the past 12 months and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) that is 4.23% higher over the same period. The Toro Company (TTC) is 11.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.