Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI)

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is 1.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.90 and a high of $19.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DBI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $9.90, the stock is -1.86% and -4.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -28.96% off its SMA200. DBI registered -21.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.76%.

The stock witnessed a 7.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.65%, and is -11.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $642.01M and $3.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.48 and Fwd P/E is 5.52. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.30% and -48.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.30%).

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Analyst Forecasts

Designer Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.25M, and float is at 47.08M with Short Float at 14.07%.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zaiac Joanne, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zaiac Joanne sold 4,489 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $15.76 per share for a total of $70750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48560.0 shares.

Designer Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that LAU JOANNA T (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $15.53 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58244.0 shares of the DBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Turner Mary (EVP;Pres DesignerBrands Canada) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $16.19 for $64756.0. The insider now directly holds 18,575 shares of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI).