Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is 8.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.65 and a high of $88.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GDDY stock was last observed hovering at around $82.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65%.

Currently trading at $81.50, the stock is 1.40% and 5.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 8.41% off its SMA200. GDDY registered 8.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.41%.

The stock witnessed a 11.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.15%, and is -3.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) has around 6611 employees, a market worth around $12.78B and $4.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.55 and Fwd P/E is 29.48. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.06% and -7.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoDaddy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.20% this year

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.39M, and float is at 154.76M with Short Float at 2.22%.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lau Michele, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Lau Michele sold 344 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $84.26 per share for a total of $28984.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62209.0 shares.

GoDaddy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Daddario Nick (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 806 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $84.16 per share for $67836.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14649.0 shares of the GDDY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, Daddario Nick (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $82.00 for $16400.0. The insider now directly holds 14,955 shares of GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY).

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Edgio Inc. (EGIO) that is trading -66.07% down over the past 12 months and LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) that is -46.30% lower over the same period. Marchex Inc. (MCHX) is -1.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.