Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST)

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) is 20.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.28 and a high of $16.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QNST stock was last observed hovering at around $14.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.69% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.0% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -15.27% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.29, the stock is 13.17% and 20.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 18.42% at the moment leaves the stock 44.02% off its SMA200. QNST registered 11.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.10%.

The stock witnessed a 14.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.74%, and is 9.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) has around 791 employees, a market worth around $930.37M and $566.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.71. Profit margin for the company is -2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.82% and 7.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QuinStreet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.60% this year

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.35M, and float is at 51.00M with Short Float at 2.28%.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Simons James R., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Simons James R. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $9.97 per share for a total of $99700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44841.0 shares.

QuinStreet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Wong Gregory (CFO) sold a total of 9,101 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $11.02 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the QNST stock.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Inuvo Inc. (INUV) that is trading -12.75% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -31.84% lower over the same period. TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) is -52.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.