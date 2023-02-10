Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sempra (NYSE: SRE)

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is -1.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $131.01 and a high of $176.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRE stock was last observed hovering at around $154.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.66% off its average median price target of $173.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.85% off the consensus price target high of $193.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 4.53% higher than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.76, the stock is -4.01% and -4.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -3.42% off its SMA200. SRE registered 10.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.56%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.68%, and is -5.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Sempra (SRE) has around 15390 employees, a market worth around $49.63B and $14.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.45 and Fwd P/E is 16.97. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.60% and -13.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Sempra (SRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sempra (SRE) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.80% this year

Sempra (SRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 314.72M, and float is at 314.11M with Short Float at 0.92%.

Sempra (SRE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Sempra (SRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sedgwick Karen L, the company’s Chief HR Officer, CAO. SEC filings show that Sedgwick Karen L sold 1,621 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $159.44 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20823.0 shares.

Sempra disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that WALL PETER R (SVP, Controller and CAO) sold a total of 2,940 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $161.16 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5681.0 shares of the SRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, Martin Jeffrey W (Chairman, CEO and President) disposed off 15,964 shares at an average price of $161.92 for $2.58 million. The insider now directly holds 19,261 shares of Sempra (SRE).

Sempra (SRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -6.57% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -7.04% lower over the same period. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is -11.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.