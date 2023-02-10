Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) is -4.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $177.20 and a high of $260.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HII stock was last observed hovering at around $225.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.25% off its average median price target of $270.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.02% off the consensus price target high of $315.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -21.8% lower than the price target low of $181.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $220.45, the stock is -0.01% and -2.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -1.74% off its SMA200. HII registered 18.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.89%.

The stock witnessed a -1.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.85%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $8.83B and $10.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.35 and Fwd P/E is 14.57. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.41% and -15.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.10M, and float is at 38.99M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wyatt D R, the company’s Corp VP & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Wyatt D R sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $229.75 per share for a total of $91900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20554.0 shares.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Boykin Jennifer R. (Ex VP, President NNS) sold a total of 2,614 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $229.00 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7447.0 shares of the HII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Green Edgar A III (Ex VP, Pres. HII Technical Sol) disposed off 4,222 shares at an average price of $207.99 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 5,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII).

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 18.70% up over the past 12 months and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) that is 19.65% higher over the same period. General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is 6.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.