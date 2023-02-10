IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Volatility At 4.88%, Should You Add A Position?

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is 18.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.52 and a high of $138.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IAC stock was last observed hovering at around $53.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51%.

Currently trading at $52.60, the stock is -3.51% and 5.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -16.97% off its SMA200. IAC registered -59.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.54%.

The stock witnessed a 6.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.36%, and is -11.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) has around 13200 employees, a market worth around $4.91B and $5.15B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.69% and -62.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Analyst Forecasts

IAC/InterActiveCorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.00% this year

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.02M, and float is at 78.37M with Short Float at 2.38%.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EISNER MICHAEL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EISNER MICHAEL D bought 32,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $47.91 per share for a total of $1.56 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

IAC/InterActiveCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that EISNER MICHAEL D (Director) bought a total of 73,641 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $46.78 per share for $3.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the IAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, IAC Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 51,100 shares at an average price of $34.41 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds 64,723,602 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC).