Impinj Inc. (PI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) is 14.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.74 and a high of $142.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PI stock was last observed hovering at around $125.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $125.51, the stock is -1.47% and 4.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 43.38% off its SMA200. PI registered 49.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.81%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.01%, and is -7.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.98% over the week and 6.08% over the month.

Impinj Inc. (PI) has around 332 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $233.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 84.35. Profit margin for the company is -18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 215.83% and -12.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.50%).

Impinj Inc. (PI) Analyst Forecasts

Impinj Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year

Impinj Inc. (PI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.74M, and float is at 24.85M with Short Float at 9.44%.

Impinj Inc. (PI) Insider Activity

A total of 118 insider transactions have happened at Impinj Inc. (PI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 91 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DOSSETT JEFFREY, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that DOSSETT JEFFREY sold 598 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $133.13 per share for a total of $79612.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47139.0 shares.

Impinj Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that MECKLAI HUSSEIN (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $133.09 per share for $33273.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22487.0 shares of the PI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, DOSSETT JEFFREY (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 563 shares at an average price of $120.56 for $67874.0. The insider now directly holds 46,174 shares of Impinj Inc. (PI).

Impinj Inc. (PI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading -26.91% down over the past 12 months and Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) that is -45.67% lower over the same period.