Maximus Inc. (MMS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is 12.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.46 and a high of $79.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MMS stock was last observed hovering at around $75.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.03%.

Currently trading at $82.61, the stock is 12.45% and 13.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 9.30% at the moment leaves the stock 26.87% off its SMA200. MMS registered 7.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.90%.

The stock witnessed a 12.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.31%, and is 9.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) has around 39500 employees, a market worth around $5.05B and $4.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.10 and Fwd P/E is 19.08. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.69% and 3.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maximus Inc. (MMS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.60% this year

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.98M, and float is at 60.18M with Short Float at 2.19%.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Maximus Inc. (MMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRANCIS DAVID, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that FRANCIS DAVID sold 3,632 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $74.68 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10026.0 shares.

Maximus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that RUDDY RAYMOND B (Director) bought a total of 5,730 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $69.91 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the MMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, FRANCIS DAVID (General Counsel) disposed off 1,800 shares at an average price of $70.92 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 13,658 shares of Maximus Inc. (MMS).

Maximus Inc. (MMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -21.95% down over the past 12 months and ICF International Inc. (ICFI) that is 11.77% higher over the same period. The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) is 16.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.