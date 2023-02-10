New Big Money Means PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) is -0.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.20 and a high of $88.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDCE stock was last observed hovering at around $64.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.42% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.99% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 9.63% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.26, the stock is -4.76% and -3.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -4.66% off its SMA200. PDCE registered 12.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.14%.

The stock witnessed a 0.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.17%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has around 535 employees, a market worth around $5.81B and $3.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.25 and Fwd P/E is 4.23. Profit margin for the company is 49.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.56% and -28.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDC Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.70% this year

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.95M, and float is at 90.95M with Short Float at 4.96%.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROOKMAN BARTON R JR, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BROOKMAN BARTON R JR sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $67.08 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

PDC Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Meyers R Scott (SVP, CFO) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $67.45 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PDCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Peterson Lynn A (Director) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $66.89 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 247,167 shares of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) that is 60.52% higher over the past 12 months.