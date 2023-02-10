scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) is 4.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.68 and a high of $8.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCPH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.96% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 42.23% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.51, the stock is 15.04% and 13.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 34.14% off its SMA200. SCPH registered 44.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.26%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.39%, and is 6.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.81% over the week and 7.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 104.08% and -10.48% from its 52-week high.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.02M, and float is at 29.03M with Short Float at 6.54%.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 762,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $5.25 per share for a total of $4.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.33 million shares.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that 5AM Partners IV, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 562,466 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $4.09 per share for $2.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92983.0 shares of the SCPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 06, 5AM Partners IV, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 37,534 shares at an average price of $5.02 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 112,000 shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH).

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -15.26% lower over the past 12 months.