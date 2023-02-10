SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (ICU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (NASDAQ: ICU) is -0.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.53 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICU stock was last observed hovering at around $4.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73%.

Currently trading at $4.07, the stock is -11.00% and -9.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.05 million and changing -15.21% at the moment leaves the stock -51.00% off its SMA200. ICU registered -59.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.98%.

The stock witnessed a -31.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.66%, and is 1.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.78% over the week and 14.54% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 17.32. Distance from 52-week low is 15.30% and -81.50% from its 52-week high.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (ICU) Analyst Forecasts

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (ICU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.04M, and float is at 2.08M with Short Float at 3.41%.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (ICU) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (ICU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.