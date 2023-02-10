Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) is 184.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $11.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TNXP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.92% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 81.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.11, the stock is -3.94% and 55.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -9.76% at the moment leaves the stock -17.28% off its SMA200. TNXP registered -84.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.28%.

The stock witnessed a 7.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 142.94%, and is -5.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.82% over the week and 15.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 284.08% and -90.36% from its 52-week high.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.60% this year

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.87M, and float is at 60.84M with Short Float at 9.30%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEDERMAN SETH, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $34200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24235.0 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that LEDERMAN SETH (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $0.24 per share for $24500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the TNXP stock.