Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) is 9.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $1.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMQ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is -10.50% and -0.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -13.83% off its SMA200. TMQ registered -60.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.52%.

The stock witnessed a 7.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is -7.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 19.70% and -61.78% from its 52-week high.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Analyst Forecasts

Trilogy Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.40% this year

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.87M, and float is at 116.86M with Short Float at 0.06%.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sanders Elaine, the company’s VP and CFO. SEC filings show that Sanders Elaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $15000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.65 million shares.

Trilogy Metals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Sanders Elaine (VP and CFO) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $0.68 per share for $680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.6 million shares of the TMQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Sanders Elaine (VP and CFO) disposed off 29,000 shares at an average price of $0.68 for $19720.0. The insider now directly holds 1,604,564 shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ).

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) that is -27.48% lower over the past 12 months.