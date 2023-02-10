Which institution holds the most shares in HashiCorp Inc. (HCP)

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) is 14.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.50 and a high of $83.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCP stock was last observed hovering at around $32.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.27% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.48% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -4.33% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.30, the stock is 1.36% and 9.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -3.90% at the moment leaves the stock -2.96% off its SMA200. HCP registered -58.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.38%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.04%, and is -16.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $6.50B and $436.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 45.58% and -62.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HashiCorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.20% this year

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.08M, and float is at 73.56M with Short Float at 9.94%.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Insider Activity

A total of 110 insider transactions have happened at HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Welihinda Navam, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Welihinda Navam sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $30.01 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7851.0 shares.

HashiCorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Dadgar Armon (Chief Technology Officer,) sold a total of 5,840 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $35.02 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70000.0 shares of the HCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Dadgar Armon (Chief Technology Officer,) disposed off 38,000 shares at an average price of $32.49 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 1,824,000 shares of HashiCorp Inc. (HCP).