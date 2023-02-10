Which Institutions Own Shares In Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS)?

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) is 11.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $205.24 and a high of $363.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESS stock was last observed hovering at around $235.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31% off its average median price target of $236.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.45% off the consensus price target high of $267.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -21.25% lower than the price target low of $195.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $236.43, the stock is 6.15% and 8.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -6.04% off its SMA200. ESS registered -25.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.81%.

The stock witnessed a 10.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.70%, and is -0.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) has around 1757 employees, a market worth around $15.75B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.82 and Fwd P/E is 40.34. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.20% and -34.93% from its 52-week high.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essex Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.50% this year

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.06M, and float is at 63.98M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Johnson Amal M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Johnson Amal M bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $218.44 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500.0 shares.

Essex Property Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Johnson Amal M (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $218.44 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the ESS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, SCHALL MICHAEL J (President and CEO) disposed off 12,132 shares at an average price of $349.19 for $4.24 million. The insider now directly holds 48,258 shares of Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS).

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -25.00% down over the past 12 months and Equity Residential (EQR) that is -26.21% lower over the same period. UDR Inc. (UDR) is -21.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.