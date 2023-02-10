Which Institutions Own Shares In New Relic Inc. (NEWR)?

New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) is 35.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.66 and a high of $88.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEWR stock was last observed hovering at around $76.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $77.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.31% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -17.26% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.22, the stock is 24.62% and 30.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 34.19% off its SMA200. NEWR registered -30.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.46%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 38.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.52%, and is 15.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has around 2217 employees, a market worth around $5.33B and $852.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 112.09. Profit margin for the company is -25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.96% and -13.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.90%).

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Relic Inc. (NEWR) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Relic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.90% this year

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.34M, and float is at 55.11M with Short Float at 3.08%.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at New Relic Inc. (NEWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Friedrichs Kristy, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Friedrichs Kristy sold 873 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $78.05 per share for a total of $68138.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11114.0 shares.

New Relic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Cirne Lewis (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $63.38 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.22 million shares of the NEWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Cirne Lewis (Executive Chairman) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $54.55 for $1.36 million. The insider now directly holds 50,477 shares of New Relic Inc. (NEWR).

New Relic Inc. (NEWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) that is trading -22.05% down over the past 12 months and SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) that is 10.20% higher over the same period.