Which Institutions Own Shares In Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR)?

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) is 5.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.14 and a high of $34.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PYCR stock was last observed hovering at around $24.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.34% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.47% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 4.11% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.89, the stock is 4.56% and 2.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 5.46% at the moment leaves the stock -3.80% off its SMA200. PYCR registered -2.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.35%.

The stock witnessed a 5.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.15%, and is -3.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $4.66B and $455.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 68.67. Profit margin for the company is -20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.55% and -25.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.20%).

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paycor HCM Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.50% this year

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.51M, and float is at 174.87M with Short Float at 4.57%.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Geene Alice L, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that Geene Alice L sold 1,147 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $24.22 per share for a total of $27780.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57956.0 shares.

Paycor HCM Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Corr Jonathan (Director) sold a total of 1,508 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $23.68 per share for $35709.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24326.0 shares of the PYCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, MILLER SCOTT DAVID (Director) acquired 2,700 shares at an average price of $25.47 for $68760.0. The insider now directly holds 179,437 shares of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR).