Who are the Institutional Holders in EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT)?

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) is 14.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $24.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESMT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.5% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 3.81% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.20, the stock is 4.80% and 13.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing 3.22% at the moment leaves the stock 5.87% off its SMA200. ESMT registered -5.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.17%.

The stock witnessed a 14.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.45%, and is 0.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) has around 789 employees, a market worth around $3.38B and $281.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 232.18 and Fwd P/E is 78.91. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.58% and -18.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EngageSmart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.50% this year

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.43M, and float is at 153.58M with Short Float at 1.07%.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bennett Robert Paul, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bennett Robert Paul sold 28,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $17.51 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.94 million shares.

EngageSmart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Bennett Robert Paul (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $17.51 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.09 million shares of the ESMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Bennett Robert Paul (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 56,000 shares at an average price of $17.67 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 952,978 shares of EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT).

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -34.79% down over the past 12 months and General Electric Company (GE) that is 4.25% higher over the same period.