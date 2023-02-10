Who are the Institutional Holders in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC)?

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) is 15.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.60 and a high of $36.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NSSC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.63% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.9% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.03% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.61, the stock is 4.01% and 12.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -7.68% at the moment leaves the stock 25.20% off its SMA200. NSSC registered 59.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.04%.

The stock witnessed a 15.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.55%, and is 2.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) has around 1149 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $152.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.99 and Fwd P/E is 28.53. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.63% and -14.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.00% this year

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.76M, and float is at 30.32M with Short Float at 9.76%.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARRIERI MICHAEL, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that CARRIERI MICHAEL sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $26.05 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5200.0 shares.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that BEEBER PAUL STEPHEN (Director) sold a total of 1,731 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $26.10 per share for $45179.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5016.0 shares of the NSSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, CARRIERI MICHAEL (Senior Vice President) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $26.45 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 14,200 shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC).

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is 2.40% higher over the past 12 months. Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) is -20.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.